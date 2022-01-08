B. Riley Trims Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Target Price to $45.00

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $82.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenidge Generation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of GREE stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. Greenidge Generation has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Greenidge Generation will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GREE. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at about $6,168,000.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

