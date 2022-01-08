B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,600 shares, a growth of 123.9% from the November 30th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,725,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of B2Digital stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. B2Digital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
B2Digital Company Profile
