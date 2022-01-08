B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,600 shares, a growth of 123.9% from the November 30th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,725,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of B2Digital stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. B2Digital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

B2Digital Company Profile

B2Digital, Inc engages in the provision of full service live sports events. The firm aims to create and develop minor league champions. It also develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, pay-per-view, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

