Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN BTN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 23,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,582. Ballantyne Strong has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.47.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 72.56%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, Director Michael C. Mitchell bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ballantyne Strong in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 122,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.