BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 41.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

