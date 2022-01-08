Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Up 29.2% in December

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:BSBR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,800. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $9.27.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0118 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 279,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 86,033 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

