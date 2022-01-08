Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,590 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.36.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

