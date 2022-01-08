Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is CapWealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 958,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,917 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 4.5% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $40,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,794,851,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Shares of BAC opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $49.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.