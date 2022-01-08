Bank of Hawaii Has $309,000 Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.