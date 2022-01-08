Barclays Raises Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $65.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target increased by Barclays from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CARR. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.