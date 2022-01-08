Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires 12,904 Shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $5,580,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,608,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,367,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,004,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPTK stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

