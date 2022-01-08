Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires 244,537 Shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,537 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kairos Acquisition were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KAIR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kairos Acquisition by 68.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Kairos Acquisition by 49.2% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Kairos Acquisition by 45.4% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 91,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Kairos Acquisition by 0.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAIR stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

