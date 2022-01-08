Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys 33,303 Shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,303 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Moringa Acquisition were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the third quarter worth $343,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

MACA opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.