Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $7.79 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 778,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the quarter. Iron Spark I makes up about 0.9% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Iron Spark I were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Spark I by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 271,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 131,838 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Spark I by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 256,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,262 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $895,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,752,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,575,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISAA opened at $10.02 on Friday. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Iron Spark I Company Profile

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

