Basso Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,761 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $6,917,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,330,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,835,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,447,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,354,000.

EJFA stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

