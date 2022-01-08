Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.55.

NYSE BAX opened at $87.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,952,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

