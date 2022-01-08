Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.20.

BEEM stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 48.8% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 36.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 206.5% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

