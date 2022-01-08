Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.70 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $0.96 on Friday. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.
About Bear Creek Mining
Featured Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.