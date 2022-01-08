Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.70 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $0.96 on Friday. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

