bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Update

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BEBE opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. bebe stores has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.98%.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

