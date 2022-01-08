BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $220.52

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $220.52 and last traded at $221.70, with a volume of 15790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.63.

The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.78, for a total transaction of $559,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,549 shares of company stock worth $1,925,883 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

