Bender Robert & Associates Buys 1,238 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bender Robert & Associates lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.5% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 64.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alphabet by 101.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after buying an additional 342,356 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,751.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,721.55 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,922.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,808.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,871.51, for a total value of $8,614,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,873 shares of company stock worth $459,215,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

