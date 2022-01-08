Benjamin S. Taecker Sells 35,676 Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $45,308.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth $106,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth $75,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 135.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 180,591 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

