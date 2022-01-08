Benjamin S. Taecker Sells 35,676 Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $45,308.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ AQMS opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $8.06.
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Aqua Metals Company Profile
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.
Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.