Berenberg Bank Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $400.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $287.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $211.84 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.49. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of -1.38.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 115.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in BioNTech by 1,009.4% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $1,772,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

