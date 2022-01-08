Berenberg Bank Boosts Nichols (LON:NICL) Price Target to GBX 1,375

Nichols (LON:NICL) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,350 ($18.19) to GBX 1,375 ($18.53) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nichols stock opened at GBX 1,460 ($19.67) on Wednesday. Nichols has a one year low of GBX 732 ($9.86) and a one year high of GBX 1,650 ($22.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,348.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,381.06. The company has a market cap of £538.17 million and a P/E ratio of 53.09.

Nichols Company Profile

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

