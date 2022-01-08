Berenberg Bank Boosts Nichols (LON:NICL) Price Target to GBX 1,375

Nichols (LON:NICL) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,350 ($18.19) to GBX 1,375 ($18.53) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Nichols stock opened at GBX 1,460 ($19.67) on Wednesday. Nichols has a one year low of GBX 732 ($9.86) and a one year high of GBX 1,650 ($22.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,348.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,381.06. The company has a market cap of £538.17 million and a P/E ratio of 53.09.
Nichols Company Profile
