Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,800 ($51.21) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.10% from the stock’s current price.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 2,855 ($38.47) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 2,288.68 ($30.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,620.90 ($48.79). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,112.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,126.62. The company has a market capitalization of £12.86 billion and a PE ratio of 27.29.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.