BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 2,200 ($29.65) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.65) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.95) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($25.06) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,231.43 ($30.07).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,305.50 ($31.07) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £116.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,505 ($33.76). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,059.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,103.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

