BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 23,195 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,195 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in MetLife by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in MetLife by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.77.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.48. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $67.88.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

