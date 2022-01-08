BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,684 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 53.2% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Amgen by 15.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,109,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,990,000 after buying an additional 146,147 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amgen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Amgen by 44.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock opened at $225.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.60 and a 200 day moving average of $222.07. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

