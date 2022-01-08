BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 604.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Amundi acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $549.80 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $243.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $537.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.41.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

