BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $14.39 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,573 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $221.65 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

