BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 19.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 42,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 67.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 179,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

NYSE MOS opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.