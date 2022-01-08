BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,415 shares of company stock worth $264,680,095 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB stock opened at $331.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $922.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.