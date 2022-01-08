BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,313 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $48,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,537,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,696,519,000 after buying an additional 494,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $256.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

