BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 22,169 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,169 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.3% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $33,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

LLY stock opened at $259.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $161.78 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

