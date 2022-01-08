Big Data Protocol (BDP) Market Capitalization Hits $5.36 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00063472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006251 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 38,046,856 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

