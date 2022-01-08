Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.78 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIG traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,847. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.20.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

