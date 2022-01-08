Bigbom 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $38,751.00 (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Bigbom has a total market cap of $149,669.73 and approximately $38,751.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bigbom has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Bigbom coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00061903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005558 BTC.

About Bigbom

Bigbom (BBO) is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Bigbom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

