Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Down 29.1% in December

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,700 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the November 30th total of 525,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIOC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biocept from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. Biocept has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 million. Biocept had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biocept will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Biocept by 177,825.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 177,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biocept in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

