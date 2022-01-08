Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bioxytran stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Bioxytran has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -2.27.
About Bioxytran
