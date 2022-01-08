Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

NYSE BRDS opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Bird Global has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.31.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Analysts forecast that Bird Global will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

