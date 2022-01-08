BitcoinPoS (BPS) Achieves Market Cap of $253,278.19

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $253,278.19 and approximately $256.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,276,393 coins and its circulating supply is 5,064,939 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars.

