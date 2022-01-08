Bitradio (BRO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $146.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $66,397.57 and approximately $146.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012698 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003511 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00028834 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,757,742 coins and its circulating supply is 10,757,738 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

