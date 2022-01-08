Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $82.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackbaud’s performance is benefiting from recurring revenue and bookings growth led by rapid migration of enterprises to cloud amid pandemic-induced digitization going ahead. Robust uptick in JustGiving, Raiser's Edge NXT and Financial Edge NXT is a tailwind. The expansion of product portfolio, frequent product launches and strategic collaborations bode well. The company expects to exceed high end of its earlier provided revenue guidance for 2021 driven by strong third-quarter results. Coronavirus-led macroeconomic weakness as well as sluggish demand across small- and medium-sized businesses remain persistent concerns. A leveraged balance sheet adds to the risk of investing in the company. Blackbaud suspended dividend payouts to maintain near-term liquidity amid the COVID-19 crisis. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Blackbaud alerts:

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.11.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $231.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.46 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 5,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $446,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $261,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Further Reading: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.