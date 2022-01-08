BlackCoin (BLK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,427.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $3,427.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00019053 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,121,121 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

