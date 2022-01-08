BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the November 30th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 185.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 54,466 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth $131,000.

NYSE BDJ traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.12. 467,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,644. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

