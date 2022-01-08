BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Down 38.5% in December

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6,177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.48. 82,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,469. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

