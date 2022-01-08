Blank Wallet (BLANK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $640,472.00

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and $640,472.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

