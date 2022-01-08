Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA) Trading Down 0.1%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 4,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 134,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07.

Get Blue Safari Group Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.