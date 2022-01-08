Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 10740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.61.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile (CVE:BAU)

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project, which consists of 9 claim blocks covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

