BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE opened at $60.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 31.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.