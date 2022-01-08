BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €72.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.63 ($74.58).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €64.50 ($73.30) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($78.60). The business has a fifty day moving average of €58.87 and a 200-day moving average of €55.47.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

